Research Assistant – Contract (San Diego, CA) – Asha Pharma LLC – San Diego, CA

May 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant – Contract (San Diego, CA) – Asha Pharma LLC – San Diego, CA

RESEARCH ASSISTANT – CONTRACT (SAN DIEGO, CA)*. All students are required to commit 15-20 hours per week._. This position involves working in a laboratory that… $18 – $22 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 04 May 2022 23:33:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Director, Biostatistics 2022-102 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

October 22, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director, Biostatistics 2022-102 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

The Associate Director, Biostatistics will provide statistical expertise to support Medical Affairs, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, and Real World…From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Sat, 23 Oct 2021 01:27:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Staff, Biostatistician, Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics – Guardant Health – San Diego, CA

April 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff, Biostatistician, Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics – Guardant Health – San Diego, CA

The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across…From Guardant Health – Fri, 08 Apr 2022 05:40:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]