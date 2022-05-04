LATITUDE utilizes extensive experience and proprietary technologies to solve issues of drug insolubility, instability, poor absorption and other drug… $40,000 – $47,500 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 04 May 2022 23:34:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate, Chemical Formulation – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA
LATITUDE utilizes extensive experience and proprietary technologies to solve issues of drug insolubility, instability, poor absorption and other drug… $40,000 – $47,500 a year