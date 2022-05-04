Research Associate, Chemical Formulation – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

May 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate, Chemical Formulation – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

LATITUDE utilizes extensive experience and proprietary technologies to solve issues of drug insolubility, instability, poor absorption and other drug… $40,000 – $47,500 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 04 May 2022 23:34:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Research Associate/Research Associate – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

March 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Research Associate/Research Associate – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics (“Sorrento”) is seeking an experienced Research Associate/Sr. Research Associate who will contribute to the general operations and testing…From Sorrento Therapeutics – Fri, 11 Mar 2022 09:31:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Integrated Scientific Operations – Translational Program Manager (Immuno-Oncology and Cell Therapy) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

March 14, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Integrated Scientific Operations – Translational Program Manager (Immuno-Oncology and Cell Therapy) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

Location: Seattle, WA (flexible with location). We are searching for a Program Manager to support Translational Research Leaders in the Immuno-Oncology and Cell…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Mon, 14 Mar 2022 16:02:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]