Abeomics, a San Diego based biotechnology company specializing in research products is seeking for a full-time Research Associate who has expertise in cell… $45,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 05 May 2022 23:51:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate (San Diego) with 1-2 years of experience in cell Biology – Abeomics, Inc – San Diego, CA
Abeomics, a San Diego based biotechnology company specializing in research products is seeking for a full-time Research Associate who has expertise in cell… $45,000 a year