Actively participate in R&D efforts to develop cutting edge viral vector-based gene delivery platforms. Be able to independently design experiments, write plans… $35 – $39 an hour
From Indeed – Fri, 06 May 2022 21:23:40 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Scientist III Virology, Cell and Gene Therapy R&D – TekwissenGroup – Carlsbad, CA
Actively participate in R&D efforts to develop cutting edge viral vector-based gene delivery platforms. Be able to independently design experiments, write plans… $35 – $39 an hour