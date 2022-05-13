Lab Technician I – Laboratory of Dr. Rusty Gage – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

May 13, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Lab Technician I – Laboratory of Dr. Rusty Gage – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Lab Tech position will focus on research support related to tissue culture, histology, and some molecular biology. Support with RNA extraction and qPCR.
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 13 May 2022 18:00:10 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

