Associate Scientist – Drug Discovery, Protein Production and Analysis – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

May 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist – Drug Discovery, Protein Production and Analysis – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

Sanford Burnham Prebys is a preeminent, independent biomedical research institute dedicated to understanding human biology and disease, and advancing scientific…
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Thu, 19 May 2022 04:53:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate, Biochemistry – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

March 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate, Biochemistry – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will be experienced with intact protein TOF to characterize engagement of covalent small molecules to purified proteins. $60,000 – $80,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Tue, 22 Mar 2022 21:38:23 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]