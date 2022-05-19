SENIOR QUALITY ENGINEER | BlueNalu | San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for

the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants.

Job Summary:

The core responsibility of the Senior Quality Engineer is to provide Quality oversight of projects focused on the design, development and qualification of equipment for GMP manufacturing and laboratory areas. This position plays a key role in the start-up of BlueNalu’s GMP facility, systems, and utilities to evaluate, monitor and mitigate food safety and compliance risks. This role will work cross-functionally and lead the resolution of validation issues following cGMP regulations and BlueNalu’s standards. Candidates should have advanced knowledge of food product development, operations, validation, quality systems, and regulatory compliance. This position reports directly to the Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs.

Essential Responsibilities:

Serve as a Quality and Food Safety technical subject matter expert for qualification activities and as a Quality representative on cross-functional teams

Support the user requirements and design for production and laboratory equipment and systems such as but not limited to that used in cell culture, fermentation, food processing, steam sterilization, sanitization, waste treatment etc.

Author, review and provide feedback on standard operating procedures and qualification documents (e.g. Qualification Master Plans, Project Plans, User Requirements, Protocols, Qualification Deviations, Summary Reports, etc) for cGMP and technical content.

Manage relationship with external Validation consultants and inspectors.

Ensure procedures for commissioning and qualification reflect current GMP requirements for food.

Collaborate with other departments within BlueNalu to ensure qualification activities are executed compliantly, with efficiency and effectiveness

Ensure that operational and laboratory areas and equipment meet sanitary design and current GMP requirements

Provide technical review and quality assessment for engineering and process changes.

Maintain the compliance status of the assigned areas at a state of inspection readiness

Present and provide rationale for the qualification program during audits and regulatory inspections

Lead or participate in the design and implementation of department and cross-functional initiatives

Perform any other tasks as requested by management to support project milestones and product launch

Engage in proactive measures to promote a positive safety culture while ensuring all applicable Safety, Health and Environment requirements are fulfilled in alignment with corporate policy and local legal requirements.

Some weekend work may be required

Jobs Supervised (by title):

Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs

Travel: Limited but required to support factory acceptance testing when needed.

Minimum Qualifications:

B.A. or B.S. degree (preferably in Engineering, Biotechnology or other related Life Science) and at least six years’ experience working in a GMP environment in the food, pharmaceutical or biopharmaceutical industry, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience with bioprocessing, fermentation or other aseptic process.

Experience leading teams or projects is highly preferred.

Extremely knowledgeable of engineering principles and concepts applicable to bioprocessing as they relate to system performance, regulatory agency and process requirements.

Sound knowledge of US cGMPs for food and applicable validation guidance with hands on experience in Process Validation.

Knowledge of data analytics and basic statistical methods.

Knowledge of maintenance basics and its metrics

Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams to achieve milestones and goals.

Ability to interpret and relate Quality standards for implementation and review.

High level of initiative to solve problems and ability to multitask.

Excellent technical writing, presentation, and oral/written communication skills.

Exceptional interpersonal skills and organizational skills, with impeccable attention to detail.

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

Work Environment:

Clean room, laboratory, and GMP manufacturing environments require strict adherence to hygiene and gowning requirements.

Major US allergens and sensitizing agents such as fish and soy are stored and used in the open environment.

No makeup or jewelry can be worn when working in cleanroom environments.

Physical Demands:

Requires working with and directly handling products containing major US allergens and sensitizing agents such as fish and soy.

Requires working in noisy, dusty, wet, hot, or cold environments for extended periods of time.

Requires prolonged sitting and standing and may also require periodic bending, stooping, and climbing.

Requires eye-hand coordination and manual dexterity sufficient to operate a keyboard, photocopier, telephone, and laboratory equipment.

Requires normal range of hearing and vision (including colors) to record, prepare and communicate appropriate reports and laboratory results.

Requires lifting up to 50 pounds. Requires exposure to machines, chemicals and solvents.

Required flexibility to meet gowning procedures for cleanroom environments.

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

