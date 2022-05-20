Research Associate – Chemistry (SK4709) – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

The assignment is a laboratory position that involves the analysis and characterization of novel synthetic molecules and oliguncleotides to support drug… $27 – $32 an hour
