The Product Manager Thought Leader Liaison will be responsible leading KOL engagements and National faculty as well as focus on Oncology and Urology medical…
From Johnson & Johnson – Mon, 23 May 2022 20:06:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Product Manager – Thought Leader Liaison – Prostate – West Coast – Janssen Biotech, Inc. – Johnson & Johnson – San Diego, CA
The Product Manager Thought Leader Liaison will be responsible leading KOL engagements and National faculty as well as focus on Oncology and Urology medical…