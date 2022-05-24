The Research Assistant I position is responsible for performing general lab support and will also be trained to assist researchers in the lab in areas including…
From Indeed – Tue, 24 May 2022 15:13:08 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant I – Gene Expression Laboratory of Dr. Pfaff – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
The Research Assistant I position is responsible for performing general lab support and will also be trained to assist researchers in the lab in areas including…