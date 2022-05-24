Senior Process Development Associate / Associate Scientist, Process Development – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

May 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Process Development Associate / Associate Scientist, Process Development – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

In this role you will have a direct impact on optimizing processes, developing new platforms, and integrating new technologies for cell and gene therapy…
From Poseida Therapeutics Inc – Wed, 25 May 2022 06:19:04 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist, Chemistry (Early Discovery) – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 27, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Chemistry (Early Discovery) – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Our technology allows us to screen, identify and optimize novel drugs that selectively bind virtually any protein, including proteins previously considered …From Vividion Therapeutics – Thu, 28 Apr 2022 06:15:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]