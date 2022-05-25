Production Biochemist – Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

May 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Production Biochemist – Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The Production Biochemist is a full-time, laboratory position. He or she will be responsible for the production of quality products and reagents for ELISA, CLIA… $55,000 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 25 May 2022 23:13:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

