BS or MS with 4+ years of research experience in academia or at a biotechnology or pharmaceutical company. This individual will be required to plan and execute… $75,000 – $80,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 25 May 2022 21:35:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Research Associate, Peripheral Nervous System Biology – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA
BS or MS with 4+ years of research experience in academia or at a biotechnology or pharmaceutical company. This individual will be required to plan and execute… $75,000 – $80,000 a year