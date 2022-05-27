Lab technician I – RBIO Engle Lab – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

May 27, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Lab technician I – RBIO Engle Lab – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Laboratory of Assistant Professor Dannielle Engle, PhD is seeking a Lab Technician to be a part of a multi-disciplinary team working to identify novel…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 27 May 2022 18:00:20 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

R&D Research Associate (I – III, depending on experience). – Micronoma, Inc. – San Diego, CA

March 28, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on R&D Research Associate (I – III, depending on experience). – Micronoma, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Conduct research and interpret data or findings in an actionable way. The candidate will be working under the supervision and in close cooperation with the R&D… $55,000 – $75,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Mon, 28 Mar 2022 22:12:16 GMT – View all San Dieg… […]