The Research Assistant I position, with general instruction on routine work, will carry out a variety of basic and specialized molecular biology techniques in…
From Indeed – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 15:14:09 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant I – Computational Neurobiology Laboratory, Dr. Margarita – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
The Research Assistant I position, with general instruction on routine work, will carry out a variety of basic and specialized molecular biology techniques in…