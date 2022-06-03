Assoc. Scientist/Scientist – Microbial Fermentation – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Assoc. Scientist/Scientist – Microbial Fermentation – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Microbial Fermentation and Upstream Process Development. This position is for an Associate Scientist or Scientist with expertise in microbial fermentation and… $100,000 – $150,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 03 Jun 2022 22:11:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant I – Laboratory of Dr. Pallav Kosuri – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

April 29, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Laboratory of Dr. Pallav Kosuri – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Research Assistant I position available in the Kosuri Lab, with responsibilities including performing biochemistry, molecular biology, microscopy, and data…From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 29 Apr 2022 18:08:11 GMT – View all La Jolla, … […]