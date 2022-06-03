Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate – Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

June 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate – Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

To create safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for the treatment of seriously ill patients. This position will report directly to the Principal…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Sat, 04 Jun 2022 03:15:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Post-Doctoral Fellow – Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

April 26, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Post-Doctoral Fellow – Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

Shoreline Biosciences Inc. is seeking talented individuals to join its rapidly growing and diverse R&D team. We are seeking an ambitious scientist to join our R…From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 27 Apr 2022 03:28:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]