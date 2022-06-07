Senior Bioinformatics Scientist, IVD Development – Early Cancer Research – Guardant Health – San Diego, CA

June 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Bioinformatics Scientist, IVD Development – Early Cancer Research – Guardant Health – San Diego, CA

The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across…
From Guardant Health – Wed, 08 Jun 2022 05:24:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – Molecular Immunology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

April 27, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – Molecular Immunology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

This position will report directly to the Associate Director of Immunology and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC-derived…From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 27 Apr 2022 09:26:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

QC Senior Research Associate/Research Associate – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

June 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on QC Senior Research Associate/Research Associate – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations, Sorrento requires all…From Sorrento Therapeutics – Fri, 03 Jun 2022 06:23:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]