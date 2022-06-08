Minimum 10 years of relevant experience in the environmental health and safety preferably in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical or other health care industries.
From Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – Thu, 09 Jun 2022 03:52:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Director, Environmental Health & Safety – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA
Minimum 10 years of relevant experience in the environmental health and safety preferably in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical or other health care industries.