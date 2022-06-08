Postdoctoral Associate – Cancer Cell Biology – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

June 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Postdoctoral Associate – Cancer Cell Biology – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

Research in the Deshpande lab (www.thedeshpandelab.com) is centered on elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive tumors. Ph.D. in a biological science.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Thu, 09 Jun 2022 04:56:12 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate I/II: CAR NK Cell Engineering – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

April 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate I/II: CAR NK Cell Engineering – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

To create safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for the treatment of seriously ill patients. This position will play a vital role in the translation…From Shoreline Biosciences – Sat, 23 Apr 2022 09:23:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]