Research in the Deshpande lab (www.thedeshpandelab.com) is centered on elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive tumors. Ph.D. in a biological science.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Thu, 09 Jun 2022 04:56:12 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Postdoctoral Associate – Cancer Cell Biology – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
Research in the Deshpande lab (www.thedeshpandelab.com) is centered on elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive tumors. Ph.D. in a biological science.