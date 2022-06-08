Senior Scientist, PK & BioA – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

June 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, PK & BioA – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

DTx Pharma, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company based in San Diego, CA creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease. $95,000 – $105,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 08 Jun 2022 17:05:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate, Chemical Formulation – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

May 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate, Chemical Formulation – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc., a San Diego-based contract services company focusing on chemical formulation development and GMP manufacture of clinical trial… $40,000 – $47,500 a yearFrom Indeed – Wed, 04 May 2022 23:34:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]