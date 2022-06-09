The company’s proprietary delivery technology platform utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues… $90,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 09 Jun 2022 19:45:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist, Exploratory Chemistry – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA
The company’s proprietary delivery technology platform utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues… $90,000 – $100,000 a year