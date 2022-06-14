San Diego, CA | Hybrid Schedule. We are looking for a Senior Accountant to support the Company’s technical accounting and financial reporting function and be… $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 14 Jun 2022 19:58:52 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Technical Accountant | $120k w/ Growing BioTech Firm in San Diego – Focus Talent Group – San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA | Hybrid Schedule. We are looking for a Senior Accountant to support the Company’s technical accounting and financial reporting function and be… $120,000 a year