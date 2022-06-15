Scientist, Cell Biology – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

June 15, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Cell Biology – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

This candidate will have a hands-on-role and will contribute to all phases of discovery research to support the development of optimized nucleic acid therapies. $100,000 – $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 15 Jun 2022 23:55:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Director, Marketing – GMP / Biotech – Maravai LifeSciences – San Diego, CA

April 28, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director, Marketing – GMP / Biotech – Maravai LifeSciences – San Diego, CA

The dynamic Director of Marketing will oversee the development and execution of the global go to market strategy and will interact with varying levels of…From Maravai LifeSciences – Fri, 29 Apr 2022 04:03:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate, In Vivo Pharmacology – Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate, In Vivo Pharmacology – Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The Research Associate will be a member of the Lead Generation & Pharmacology team and responsible under supervision of scientists for the design and…From Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Fri, 10 Jun 2022 19:57:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]