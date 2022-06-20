Project Manager, Cell and Gene Therapy R&D – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

June 20, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Project Manager, Cell and Gene Therapy R&D – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

The cell and gene therapy platform development team is looking for a highly motivated and driven Project Manager to lead all aspects of and coordinate execution…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Mon, 20 Jun 2022 10:05:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate, Formulation Development (Temp to Hire) – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

June 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate, Formulation Development (Temp to Hire) – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes self-replicating mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza,…From Indeed – Sat, 11 Jun 2022 04:09:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Clinical Laboratory Scientist (2 Openings) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

May 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Clinical Laboratory Scientist (2 Openings) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is a fast growing, clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers…From Sorrento Therapeutics – Wed, 18 May 2022 15:48:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]