Research Associate ( Cell-Based Assays/CRISPR/PCR/DNA/RNA) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 21, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate ( Cell-Based Assays/CRISPR/PCR/DNA/RNA) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

POSITION : Senior Research Associate /Senior Associate Scientist, Translational Research, Oncology (non-PhD)*. Some training may be provided. $18.29 – $67.00 an hour
From Indeed – Tue, 21 Jun 2022 17:39:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Director, Regulatory Affairs (Clinical) – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

June 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Director, Regulatory Affairs (Clinical) – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

A minimum of 10+ years in the biotechnology industry with at least 5 years in FDA Regulatory Affairs. The Sr. Director, Regulatory Affairs is responsible for…From Artiva Biotherapeutics – Wed, 08 Jun 2022 09:41:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]