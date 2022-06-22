Conduct routine medium and high-throughput biochemical and cellular assays to characterize compounds. Establish stable cell lines via lentiviral transduction… $18.26 – $33.00 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 22 Jun 2022 21:19:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate (Mammalian Cell Culture/DNA/RNA/ELISA/PCR) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA
Conduct routine medium and high-throughput biochemical and cellular assays to characterize compounds. Establish stable cell lines via lentiviral transduction… $18.26 – $33.00 an hour