Senior Director, Translational Medicine (CDx/Dx/Biomarker Lead) – Kinnate Biopharma Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director, Translational Medicine (CDx/Dx/Biomarker Lead) – Kinnate Biopharma Inc. – San Diego, CA

PhD in genetics, molecular biology, or related field with 12+ years of experience in a pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry role, with 6+ years of prior…
From Kinnate Biopharma Inc. – Wed, 22 Jun 2022 11:48:52 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist, Structural Biology – Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

May 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Structural Biology – Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

By building strong relationships within the scientific community, our medical affairs team has become a trusted partner among patient groups, clinicians and…From Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Tue, 03 May 2022 19:02:22 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]