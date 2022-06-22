SENIOR SCIENTIST, UPSTREAM PROCESS DEVELOPMENT | BlueNalu | San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for

the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants.

Job Summary:

The core responsibility of the Senior Scientist, Upstream Process Development is to develop and optimize media formulations to support seafood cell culture. This role will focus on understanding the key technologies, raw materials, and process needs to effectively scale new media formulations. Candidates should have expertise in cell culture and media formulations including project planning and execution, experimental design, problem solving, statistical analysis, and communication of results. This position will require significant subject matter expertise and hands- on laboratory work and the ability to lead team members as well as coordinate with external suppliers. This position reports directly to the Director, Bioprocess Development.

Essential Responsibilities:

Lead Media Development on technical strategy, design, coordinating/implementing DOE’s for early-stage discovery, optimization and scale-up of media formulations for seafood cell culture to meet cost and performance criteria for manufacturing

Develop specifications, procedures, and testing protocols, as required, for media formulation development and validation in standard and non-standard cell culture and bioreactor processes

Take a leadership role in technology transfer initiatives by working cross-functionally with R&D, Engineering, Quality, Regulatory, and Manufacturing on documentation and training related to preparing and maintaining media formulations that meet target specifications

Evaluation and implementation of novel technologies and analytical tools to accelerate discovery

Collaborate with suppliers and vendors to effectively source materials and services

Lead a small team to achieve project goals and direct activities to meet project milestones

Train and supervise team members to perform project activities

Provide regular updates to the project team and management on project timelines and deliverables

Preparation of invention disclosures and other IP documentation as required

Some weekend work may be required

Jobs Supervised (by title):

Director, Bioprocess Development

Travel: As required from time to time

Minimum Qualifications:

Applicants with a PhD and 5+ years of industry experience are preferred, MS with 7+ years of industry experience in Biochemistry, Bioengineering, Chemical Engineering, Cell Biology, or equivalent

In-depth knowledge and demonstrated application of mass & heat transfer concepts, formulation chemistry, and biochemical principles especially related to metabolic pathways in cell culture (mammalian, insect, fish cells etc.)

Solid understanding of principles of cell culture and cell line development

Extensive hands-on experience in development and optimization of novel cell culture media formulations and high-throughput screening systems with a working knowledge of bioreactor operations and scale-up

Demonstrated experience in characterization assays such as metabolic flux analysis, and metabolite quantitation

Significant experience with DOE and statistical analysis of data is required

Excellent project management, communication, and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated strong background to lead technically driven projects, and ability to effectively work in cross functional teams, meet deadlines, and prioritize multiple projects

Track record of successfully leading small teams to achieve project goals

Implementation of effective experimental designs using QbD principles and accurately summarize, interpret, and review experimental data using advanced computer tools

High level of initiative to solve problems and ability to multitask

Exceptional interpersonal skills and organizational skills, with impeccable attention to detail

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

Experience working in a GMP environment preferred

Experience with AMBR or similar small-scale bioprocess systems is a plus

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and

organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

To learn more and apply, visit: www.bluenalu.com