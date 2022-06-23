Laboratory/Research Associate – GeneGoCell Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Laboratory/Research Associate – GeneGoCell Inc. – San Diego, CA

This role will carry out molecular assays including, DNA isolation, cutting edge Next-Gen Sequencing (NGS) library prep, sequencing, and results interpretation… $44,000 – $55,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 24 Jun 2022 04:05:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Scientist, Functional Genomics – Odyssey Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 28, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist, Functional Genomics – Odyssey Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Odyssey Therapeutics is propelling drug development beyond what is possible to deliver medicines that address critical needs of patients with cancer and…From Odyssey Therapeutics – Thu, 28 Apr 2022 21:25:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Laboratory Associate – Compound Management (contract) – Pfizer – San Diego, CA

May 31, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Laboratory Associate – Compound Management (contract) – Pfizer – San Diego, CA

Seeking a contractor to support the drug discovery process for innovative medicines to treat cancer. The candidate will work in the Sample Logistics laboratory…From Pfizer Inc. – Tue, 31 May 2022 16:35:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]