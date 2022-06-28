Associate Scientist – Drug Discovery, Protein Production and Analysis – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

June 28, 2022

Our ideal candidate will have demonstrated hands-on experience in a variety of expression systems, protein purification and analysis.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:19:58 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

