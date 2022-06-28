Research Assistant II – Gene Expression Laboratory, Dr. Ronald Evans – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Research Assistant II position entails working intimately with postdoctoral fellows as part of the project on characterization of the role of hepatic FXR in… $42,870 – $69,570 a year
