Research Scientist, Laboratory of Dr. Daniel Hollern – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Research Scientist will perform experiments to identify the molecular regulators and targets of B cells. The Research Scientist will execute these analyses…
Scientist II/Sr. Scientist, Toxicology – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

Ph.D. in toxicology, immunology or related discipline with 4+ years of experience or BS/MS degree with 10+ years of experience within the biotechnology or…