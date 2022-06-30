Associate Scientist, Synthetic Organic Chemistry 2021-252 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

The drug discovery team at Mirati is responsible for the invention, optimization and characterization of small molecules as clinical candidates for the Mirati…
From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Thu, 30 Jun 2022 21:19:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Product Manager – Thought Leader Liaison – Prostate – West Coast – Janssen Biotech, Inc. – Johnson & Johnson – San Diego, CA

Janssen Biotech, Inc., a pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, is recruiting for the Thought Leader Liaison role, based in the West of the U.S. with…From Johnson & Johnson – Mon, 23 May 2022 20:06:42 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

Principal Scientist, Translational Bioinformatics Methodology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

March 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist, Translational Bioinformatics Methodology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

This group of computational scientists is responsible for advancing Bristol-Myers Squibb’s industry-leading pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas (including…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Wed, 02 Mar 2022 02:51:58 GMT – View all San Diego, CA… […]