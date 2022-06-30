Business Development Representative | PhenoVista | San Diego

Summary of Role:

We are seeking a Business Development Representative to build the sales pipeline, drive sales and expand business in the San Diego area.

This position reports to the Senior Director of Business Development.

A successful candidate is excited to learn more about sales or business development and wants to grow with our company. We are looking for someone eager to hunt for new business, grow existing accounts, and manage a sales process for complex, custom solutions. This person will work closely with the more senior members of the team to hunt for new business to help drive revenue and ensure theirs, and the team’s, success.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Using available tools, and suggesting new tools as appropriate, develop a prospecting cadence within the assigned

territory to fill sales pipeline for the West territory. Develop and execute territory and account-specific prospecting, growth, and sales plan with assistance.

Provide regular and accurate updates on pipeline and progress towards meeting quotas both as needed and through CRM system

Manage prospecting and sales pipeline

and progress of opportunities Manage and expand existing customer

base while continuously working to onboard new clients

conferences as needed

necessary

What you bring:

1+ years sales or business development experience in the life sciences market

Confident, energetic, “hunter” mentality, willing to put in the work to build a territory

Willingness and desire to learn the ins-and-outs of sales for complex, custom solutions

Preferably some familiarity with cell biology, CNS and/or imaging spaces

Drive to find and win new business, grow existing business and build long-term client relationships

Willingness to wear multiple hats and help where needed

Professional, fluent English is required.

Excellent verbal and writing skills, solid computer skills (MS Office, Gmail, CRM, etc)

growth mindset

Education Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences required; graduate degree a plus

Travel Required:

May work remotely or in the PhenoVista headquarters as needed – primarily a work from home opportunity, up to 20% overnight travel required.

Job Type: Full-time

COVID-19 considerations: Full vaccination required

About PhenoVista:

PhenoVista was founded in 2014 by scientists from MIT and UCSD. We are privately owned, based in San Diego, and support clients around the world.

With PhenoVista, you get access to a world-class team with an unmatched combination of imaging expertise, assay development experience and with the latest technologies and data analysis capabilities.

As a 100% service-based business, we work with biopharma clients of all sizes, from start-ups to established, global organizations, developing and implementing high-content imaging-based, phenotypic cell assays for:

Lead optimization, both method development and screening

Mechanism of action studies, including mechanism of cytotoxicity

Target validation for preclinical models, including patient samples and cross-species comparisons

To apply, send your resume to careers@phenovista.com