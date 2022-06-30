Scientist I/II | PhenoVista | San Diego, CA

Scientist I/II
Cell Biology Scientist
Exciting opportunity to join a fast-paced biotech service company located in San Diego, California and
receive training in cutting-edge, drug-discovery models, imaging, and analysis techniques.
Applicants should have a passion for mammalian cell culture and fluorescence microscopy.
Depending on your level
of experience, the responsibilities of the role will vary, but may include;
- Design and management of cell biology experiments
- Presentation of data internally and to clients
- Fluorescence microscopy and image analysis
- Data processing and visualization
- Immunofluorescence staining
- Operation of automated liquid handling robotics
- Troubleshooting assay development initiatives
- Work closely within our team-based organization
Qualifications
- Ph.D. in Biology, Biological Engineering, or related fields
- Candidates may have 0-5 years of post-doctoral experience
- Successful candidates will be adept at multi-tasking, have exceptional attention to
detail, and be effective communicators
Preferred
- Experience with high-content imaging
- Experience with iPS-derived models
- Ability to code in Python or equivalent is a plus
Job Type: Full-time
COVID-19
considerations: Full vaccination required
About PhenoVista:
PhenoVista was founded in 2014 by scientists from MIT and UCSD. We are privately owned, based in San Diego, and support clients around the world.
With PhenoVista, you get access to a world-class team with an unmatched combination of imaging expertise, assay development experience and with the latest technologies and data analysis capabilities.
As a 100% service-based business, we work with biopharma clients of all sizes, from start-ups to established, global organizations, developing and implementing high-content imaging-based, phenotypic cell assays for:
- Lead optimization, both method development and screening
- Mechanism of action studies, including mechanism of cytotoxicity
- Target validation for preclinical models, including patient samples and cross-species comparisons