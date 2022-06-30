Scientist I/II | PhenoVista | San Diego, CA

Scientist I/II Scientist I/II

Cell Biology Scientist

Exciting opportunity to join a fast-paced biotech service company located in San Diego, California and

receive training in cutting-edge, drug-discovery models, imaging, and analysis techniques.

Applicants should have a passion for mammalian cell culture and fluorescence microscopy.

Depending on your level

of experience, the responsibilities of the role will vary, but may include;

Design and management of cell biology experiments

Presentation of data internally and to clients

Fluorescence microscopy and image analysis

Data processing and visualization

Immunofluorescence staining

Operation of automated liquid handling robotics

Troubleshooting assay development initiatives

Work closely within our team-based organization

Qualifications

Ph.D. in Biology, Biological Engineering, or related fields

Candidates may have 0-5 years of post-doctoral experience

Successful candidates will be adept at multi-tasking, have exceptional attention to

detail, and be effective communicators

Preferred

Experience with high-content imaging

Experience with iPS-derived models

Ability to code in Python or equivalent is a plus

Job Type: Full-time

COVID-19

considerations: Full vaccination required

About PhenoVista:

PhenoVista was founded in 2014 by scientists from MIT and UCSD. We are privately owned, based in San Diego, and support clients around the world.

With PhenoVista, you get access to a world-class team with an unmatched combination of imaging expertise, assay development experience and with the latest technologies and data analysis capabilities.

As a 100% service-based business, we work with biopharma clients of all sizes, from start-ups to established, global organizations, developing and implementing high-content imaging-based, phenotypic cell assays for:

Lead optimization, both method development and screening

Mechanism of action studies, including mechanism of cytotoxicity

Target validation for preclinical models, including patient samples and cross-species comparisons

To apply, send your resume to careers@phenovista.com