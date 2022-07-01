Associate Scientist (Analytical R&D) – Elite ProTek – San Diego, CA

July 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist (Analytical R&D) – Elite ProTek – San Diego, CA

Bachelor’s Degree with 3-5 years experience or M.S. with 2+ years experience in Chemistry, Biochemistry. Liquid chromatography (RP-HPLC, SEC, IEX) for purity… $110,000 – $130,000 a year
From Indeed – Sat, 02 Jul 2022 01:34:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Technology Product Owner, Biomolecular Design – Johnson & Johnson – La Jolla, CA

May 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Technology Product Owner, Biomolecular Design – Johnson & Johnson – La Jolla, CA

The Discovery, Product Development & Clinical Supply (DPDS) Business Technology team is focused on providing leading-edge technology solutions to enable Janssen…From Johnson & Johnson – Thu, 19 May 2022 08:06:15 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Temporary Compound Management Technician – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

May 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Temporary Compound Management Technician – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

We are seeking a Compound Management Technician for a 6 month contract in the Discovery Core Department. The Archive Management Lab is highly automated, and…From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Mon, 16 May 2022 23:25:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]