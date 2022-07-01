Graduate Financial Support Assistant – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

July 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Graduate Financial Support Assistant – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

8 hrs/day, Mon – Fri, occasional overtime as needed. #116460 Graduate Financial Support Assistant. For the safety and well-being of the entire university… $24.68 – $28.96 an hour
From UC San Diego – Sat, 02 Jul 2022 00:55:23 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist II/Sr. Scientist, Toxicology – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 30, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist II/Sr. Scientist, Toxicology – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

Ph.D. in toxicology, immunology or related discipline with 4+ years of experience or BS/MS degree with 10+ years of experience within the biotechnology or…From Artiva Biotherapeutics – Sat, 30 Apr 2022 09:18:52 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]