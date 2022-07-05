Sales Manager | Aspen Biosciences | California/Remote

Employment Type – Full-time

Location – Remote/Client Site/Office

Territory – California

At Aspen Biosciences, our mission is to help our customers succeed in bringing new medicines and diagnostics from the bench to the bedside by removing the technical obstacles in their paths.

Description

We’re looking for a sales manager with 4-7 years of experience selling software and services to drug discovery and/or diagnostics organizations. The ideal candidate will have a solid understanding of the drug discovery process for both small molecule and antibody drug discovery, a track record of closing deals in the $100K – $2M+ range, experience selling at the Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Research level, and currently maintains high level professional contacts within drug discovery and/or diagnostics companies.

Responsibilities

Responsible for managing a large territory with the direct objective to increase account penetration, revenue growth and customer satisfaction.

Focus areas will include, driving new business, providing optimal service and targeting brand growth.

The individual must be able to take the lead in delivering complex, broad-based portfolios of solutions that meet customer needs and build and sustain relationships with key contacts.

Achieve assigned sales goals and customer contact frequency

Demonstrate positive interactions with customers and team members

Adhere to all policies and procedures

Adhere to the core values of the company

Work under moderate supervision

Call on current and potential customers in an assigned geographical area, for the purpose of converting new business, maintaining current customers and growing market share.

Demonstrate solution-based selling skills to analyze customer needs and consult with customers to recommend suitable services, products, and solutions to meet the customers’ needs.

Participate in the proposal development process.

Identify market intelligence on competitive activity, communicate to appropriate internal resources in a timely manner; develop and implement sales plans to meet business goals.

Convert existing and potential customers’ use of targeted products and services and ensure sustained and expanded sales of these products and services.

Support and follow established pricing policies and procedures.

Perform other job-related duties as requested and work effectively with other team members to ensure the goals and objectives of the organization are met.

Qualifications

BS/MS/PhD: Chemistry, Biology, Bioinformatics, Cheminformatics Or equivalent experience.

Minimum of 4-7 years’ experience selling software and services to drug discovery and/or diagnostics organizations.

Strong understanding of the drug discovery process for both small molecule and antibody drug discovery.

Demonstrable track record of successful deal closings in the $100K – $2M+ range.

Excellent interpersonal communication skills: verbal, listening, written and non-verbal communication.

Experience selling services and/or software at the Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Research level executives.

To apply, email resume to tmurrie@aspenbiosciences.com