Research Assistant I, Molecular and Cellular Biology, Dr. Reuben Shaw – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

July 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I, Molecular and Cellular Biology, Dr. Reuben Shaw – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant I position is responsible for routinely performing various cell and molecular biology techniques and occasional mouse handling in support…
From Indeed – Thu, 07 Jul 2022 21:10:11 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Global Market Development Manager, Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

December 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Global Market Development Manager, Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Alternatively, degree in Marketing, Communications or Business, with previous work experience in biotechnology, medical devices, or pharmaceutical industry.From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 09 Dec 2021 08:14:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Antibodies/ADC DMPK/T Lead (Senior Scientist/Principal Scientist) – Tanabe Research Laboratories, Inc. – San Diego, CA

May 31, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Antibodies/ADC DMPK/T Lead (Senior Scientist/Principal Scientist) – Tanabe Research Laboratories, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Under guidance, designs, implements and analyzes scientific studies. Proposes, initiates, directs, and executes biologic pre-clinical drug development projects…From Indeed – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 00:32:02 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]