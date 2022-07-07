Scientist II/III – Cell Analysis | San Diego, CA | BioLegend

BioLegend, Inc. (a PerkinElmer Company) develops world-class, cutting-edge antibodies and reagents for biomedical research, manufactured in our state-of-the-art facility in San Diego, CA. Our mission is to accelerate research and discovery by providing the highest quality products at an outstanding value, along with superior customer service and technical support. Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology.

In 2021, PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, acquired BioLegend. The acquisition, the largest in PerkinElmer’s history, further expands the Company’s life science franchise into high-growth areas such as cytometry, proteogenomics, multiplex assays, recombinant proteins, magnetic cell separation and bioprocessing.

Job Summary

BioLegend is seeking a talented Scientist level II or III to join our Cell Analysis Product Development team. The candidate will have a PhD in immunology, oncology, or cell biology and will be responsible for the development and evaluation of new reagents, such as antibodies, chemical probes or other materials for flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry or cell separation.

Essential Functions

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Design and execute immunological assays, such as flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, cell separation in order to develop new reagents.

cell separation in order to develop new reagents. Expertise in flow cytometry (intracellular and surface staining), immunohistochemistry and cell culture.

Proactively manage and track active projects with potential deliverables to multiple business functions

Analyze and interpret data to provide feedback to associates or other team members

Maintain clear and accurate documentation by following company guideline and ISO requirements.

iACT Competencies

innovate – Be better, keep improving, be more efficient, creative, and be in the forefront of development

– Be better, keep improving, be more efficient, creative, and be in the forefront of development Aspire – Have desire, purpose, and ambition challenging ourselves to push the limits and reach new heights

– Have desire, purpose, and ambition challenging ourselves to push the limits and reach new heights Collaborate – Foster teamwork, common goals, selflessness, communication and mutual support

– Foster teamwork, common goals, selflessness, communication and mutual support Transform – Adapt, learn, re-invent and change for future development and growth

Minimum Qualifications – Education and Experience

PhD in life sciences (immunology, oncology, or related areas)

Expertise in Flow Cytometry and immunohistochemistry.

Proven effectiveness when working as part of a team.

Highly motivated and self-driven with ability to multitask in fast paced environment

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Preferred Qualifications – Education and Experience

Postdoctoral training is preferred

Industry experience is preferred

Proven research and publication track records

Leadership and management experiences

Condition of Employment

Concerns regarding COVID-19 continue as positive cases are experienced in the communities in which we operate. Please be aware that, as a condition of employment, BioLegend requires proof of COVID vaccination for all U.S.-based employees (subject to limited exceptions) beginning January 18, 2022