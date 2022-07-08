Research Assistant I, Gene Expression Laboratory, Dr. Evans – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

July 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I, Gene Expression Laboratory, Dr. Evans – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The position will support efforts to identify and target epigenetic programs that contribute to therapeutic resistance and immunosuppression in pancreatic…
From Indeed – Fri, 08 Jul 2022 19:01:58 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Scientist (LCMS/Protein Purification /Characterization) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 21, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist (LCMS/Protein Purification /Characterization) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

MS/PhD degree in Biochemistry or related discipline with 2-4 year of hands-on relevant experience focusing on Biologics. $30.61 – $60.00 an hourFrom Indeed – Tue, 21 Jun 2022 21:15:01 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr Manager, Global Market Development – REMOTE – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

June 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr Manager, Global Market Development – REMOTE – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

A degree in Marketing, Communications or Business, with previous work experience in biotechnology, medical devices, or pharmaceutical industry is also…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Sat, 25 Jun 2022 12:07:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]