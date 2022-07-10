The successful applicant will play a key scientific role in analyzing screening data from our compound library to infer their MoA and therapeutic effects on…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Sun, 10 Jul 2022 22:11:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Principal Scientist, Screening Informatics and Systems Pharmacology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
The successful applicant will play a key scientific role in analyzing screening data from our compound library to infer their MoA and therapeutic effects on…