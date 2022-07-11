LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

July 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Familiar with protein structure and chemistry; experience handling proteins in a laboratory setting. Develop LCMS method for peptide mapping and disulfide…
From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Tue, 12 Jul 2022 05:25:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate II, Oligonucleotide Bioconjugation – Takeda Pharmaceutical – San Diego, CA

May 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate II, Oligonucleotide Bioconjugation – Takeda Pharmaceutical – San Diego, CA

Performs routine lab assignments and protocols; Contributes to the design of and the implementation of bioconjugation methodologies;From Takeda Pharmaceuticals – Thu, 12 May 2022 23:11:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate: CAR NK Cell Engineering – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

July 9, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate: CAR NK Cell Engineering – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

To create safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for the treatment of seriously ill patients. This position will play a vital role in the translation…From Shoreline Biosciences – Sat, 09 Jul 2022 09:35:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist, Next Generation Medicine Design – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

May 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Next Generation Medicine Design – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are inspired by a single vision – transforming patients’ lives through science. We bring a human touch to every treatment we pioneer…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Wed, 25 May 2022 22:41:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]