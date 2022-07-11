Microbiology Development Scientist – HonorVet Technologies – San Diego, CA

July 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Microbiology Development Scientist – HonorVet Technologies – San Diego, CA

As directed by the Quality Engineering Leader, the Quality Engineer IIs accountable for supporting cleanroom validation, environmental monitoring, and product… $45 – $50 an hour
From Indeed – Mon, 11 Jul 2022 22:03:05 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Validation Consultant – San Diego, CA (REF10749L) – ProPharma Group – San Diego, CA

June 15, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Validation Consultant – San Diego, CA (REF10749L) – ProPharma Group – San Diego, CA

Out client requires multiple Senior Validation Consultants for a 1-year, on-site engagement at their San Diego, CA facility. Knowledge of EU, ISO Guidelines.From ProPharma Group – Thu, 16 Jun 2022 05:25:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]