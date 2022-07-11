Production Biochemist – Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

July 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Production Biochemist – Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The Production Biochemist is a full-time, laboratory position. He or she will be responsible for the production of quality products and reagents for ELISA, CLIA… $55,000 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 11 Jul 2022 22:51:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate II / Senior Research Associate, Biology – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

June 20, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate II / Senior Research Associate, Biology – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Our technology allows us to screen, identify and optimize novel drugs that selectively bind virtually any protein, including proteins previously considered …From Vividion Therapeutics – Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:41:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate, Discovery – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

June 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate, Discovery – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

The Senior Research Associate, Discovery, will be responsible for conducting pre-clinical research work in NK cell therapy space to support the development of…From Artiva Biotherapeutics – Thu, 16 Jun 2022 09:43:28 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Clinical Research Associate (in-house) – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

May 26, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Clinical Research Associate (in-house) – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

The Sr. Clinical Research Associate will provide support to the Clinical Trial Manager in managing and tracking key study deliverables and milestones.From Artiva Biotherapeutics – Thu, 26 May 2022 09:29:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]