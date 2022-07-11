The scientist will support early drug discovery projects with a focus on developing experimental approaches to elucidate drug mechanisms of action, including… $100,000 – $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 11 Jul 2022 22:53:22 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist, Cancer Biology – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
The scientist will support early drug discovery projects with a focus on developing experimental approaches to elucidate drug mechanisms of action, including… $100,000 – $120,000 a year