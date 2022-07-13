Flow Cytometry Specialist – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

We seek a team player with an aptitude for troubleshooting and tinkering, excitement for cutting edge biotechnology, and a desire to help researchers translate… $60,000 – $80,000 a year
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Thu, 14 Jul 2022 05:18:22 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

