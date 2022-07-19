Staff Research Associate – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

July 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff Research Associate – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

8 hrs/day, Mon – Fri, occasional OT if required. For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with… $24.88 – $25.46 an hour
From UC San Diego – Tue, 19 Jul 2022 18:52:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate, Bioassay (potency assay) Development – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

June 13, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate, Bioassay (potency assay) Development – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company…From Arthritis Foundation – Mon, 13 Jun 2022 19:58:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]