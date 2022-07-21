Scientist – Microbial Fermentation & Upstream Process Development – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

July 21, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist – Microbial Fermentation & Upstream Process Development – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Microbial Fermentation and Upstream Process Development. This position is for an Associate Scientist or Scientist with expertise in microbial fermentation and… $115,000 – $155,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 21 Jul 2022 19:58:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Principal Scientist, Screening Informatics and Systems Pharmacology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

July 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Principal Scientist, Screening Informatics and Systems Pharmacology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

The successful applicant will play a key scientific role in analyzing screening data from our compound library to infer their MoA and therapeutic effects on…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Sun, 10 Jul 2022 22:11:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]